CHARLEROI – A Charleroi woman was accused of pulling a gun on another motorist Monday during an alleged road rage incident in her hometown.
Police said Ellen Patrice Dawkins, 30, of 617 First St. was arrested after officers received a report of a woman brandishing a firearm in the 800 block of Shady Avenue.
A witness told police the female, later identified as Dawkins, pointed a gun about 7:40 p.m. at Dale Smith because he wasn’t moving his vehicle fast enough, the affidavit indicates.
Police said Dawkins screamed at Smith as she passed him, that she turned around and returned to his vehicle where the two argued and she pointed a black gun at him.
Her car later was pulled over by Donora police on the Donora-Monessen Bridge with a child in its backseat and a large sum of suspected drug money in her possession. The handgun registered to Dawkins also was found in the vehicle.
Dawkins allegedly told police she felt threatened because she believed Smith was making a gun-type hand gesture at her.
Police said Smith actually made an obscene gesture at Dawkins.
Dawkins was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was released on $10,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.