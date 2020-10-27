A Charleroi woman was jailed after being accused of fighting with a Charleroi police officer and putting her urine on him Friday night.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer was at the intersection of Fifth Street and Liberty Avenue in North Charleroi when he investigated a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into a driveway.
Tiffany Nicole Courtley, 39, of 711 Lookout Ave., got out of the car and walked to the backyard of the house, which the officer recognized to be the home of a local code enforcement officer. When the woman couldn’t access the yard through the fence, she told the officer that it was her friend’s house.
The officer, Walker Bakewell, recognized Courtley, who had a warrant for her arrest, according to the complaint. Bakewell said she fled when he attempted to arrest her, running down an embankment to railroad tracks, where she stopped.
As the officer attempted to handcuff the woman, Courtley, who had urinated on herself, grabbed Bakewell’s arm with her hand, getting urine on him and lacerating his finger. Bakewell said he “dragged” her up the embankment, but before he could secure her handcuffs, she was able to slip out of one before running back down to the tracks, the complaint states.
Bakewell chased her and brought her back up the embankment, and with assistance, was able to handcuff and place her in the patrol car, the complaint said. Police said they found multiple alcohol containers in her vehicle and a crack pipe in her pocket.
Courtley was charged with aggravated assault, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and three traffic summary violations.
She was arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Eric Porter and jailed on $100,000 bond.