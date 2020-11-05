A Charleroi used-vehicle dealer is facing 367 criminal counts involving his alleged failure to keep accurate records of sales and purchases and other allegations.
State police Wednesday charged Alvin Scott Ross, 58, with a string of other charges, including felonies accusing him of not retaining odometer readings of vehicles he sold at Ross Auto Repair and Service, court records show.
The charges stem from a March 3 complaint from a workforce developer at Mon Valley Initiative in Charleroi who was working with an immigrant who claimed to have purchased a car in November 2019 that was never delivered, charging documents allege.
The investigation led to theft charges being filed this week against Ross, of Perryopolis, and Stefan Kendel Cooper Jr., 31, of Uniontown, court records show.
Cooper was accused of selling the car, which he owned, to the woman for $2,373 at the car lot at 621 McKean Ave.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter released both suspects Tuesday, each on $25,000 unsecured bonds.