CHARLEROI – A few weeks after the former manager filed suit against the borough, Charleroi council is making plans for his replacement.
Council decided Wednesday to place an item on the Aug. 9 meeting agenda to advertise for the position held by Matt Staniszewski for a little over a year. He was fired July 12.
That same night, council rejected a proposed separation agreement calling for Staniszewski to receive four months of wages and benefits and $4,000 for legal fees, as well as a written recommendation. Less than 24 hours later, Staniszewski filed suit, claiming breach of contract and violation of the state’s Sunshine Act and Staniszewski’s due process rights. He is seeking a hearing in the Washington County Court of Common Pleas to receive back pay as well as legal fees.
Staniszewski was suspended without pay from his $65,000-a-year job on June 14 for what council termed “disrespectful” behavior. He was eligible to return to work June 26, but never did.
Councilman Jerry Jericho would like the borough to see if the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) could help in the search for a new borough manager.
“I would like to seek help from the state again on that,” he said at Wednesday’s agenda meeting. “Let’s get DCED to help us with that so people can’t say it’s political. They can handle it the same way they did before: they keep the names and we see the applications.”
The DCED was involved in hiring Staniszewski’s predecessor, Joe Manning, who was hired in June 2021 at an annual salary of $60,000 and resigned the following January. The agency recommended the position during its early intervention with the borough to avoid a financial crisis. As part of the agreement, the state was expected to pay a portion of Manning’s salary through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP).
Councilman Larry Celaschi inquired Wednesday about money owed the borough from DCED per that agreement.
The borough received a payment of $15,576.98.
“It was an outstanding balance, but they canceled the contract,” Celaschi said. “They owe us an explanation as to how and why they would have canceled such a contract.”
Solicitor Sean Logue said he was asked to investigate the matter “months ago” to see if money was owed or if the borough could file legal action.
“Words went back and forth between me and other people from DCED,” he said. “I was then told they did make a payment to council, we were satisfied with the payment and wanted this to be over with.”
