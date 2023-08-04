charleroi 0 1

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

CHARLEROI – A few weeks after the former manager filed suit against the borough, Charleroi council is making plans for his replacement.

Council decided Wednesday to place an item on the Aug. 9 meeting agenda to advertise for the position held by Matt Staniszewski for a little over a year. He was fired July 12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription