Runners and walkers will take to the streets of Charleroi Sept. 9 for the 36th annual Little Great Race at Trustees Park.
The race route follows McKean and Fallowfield avenues and finishes near the Monongahela River in Trustees Park.
Similar to last year, portions of the proceeds will benefit local first responders. An additional beneficiary has been added this year – the Charleroi Area School District’s Harvest Bounty Food Program, which is designed to ensure district students have nutritious food.
Runners and walkers can register online at https://runsignup.com/race/pa/charleroilittlegreatrace. Paper applications also are available at the Charleroi Medical Center, Dee’s Cricket and any cfsbank branch.
Those wanting to help sponsor the race have several options ranging from including block sponsors ($400) to sustaining members ($25 or less). Those wanting to sponsor may do so online through the run signup site, by mailing a donation to Little Great Race Inc., 1200 McKean Ave., Charleroi, Pa., 15022, or by phone at 724-797-1634.
