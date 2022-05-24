Charleroi High School will hold its 137th commencement on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m., at the Myron Pottios Stadium.
The Class of 2022 will graduate 92 students.
Commencement speakers will include valedictorian Sarahgrace Porter and salutatorian Laci Zanardini.
Porter is the daughter of Jill and Daniel Vorhes of Speers. She served as student council president, Academic League captain, Hometown HighQ captain, and SADD president.
She is a member of Interact Club and the Family Career Community Leaders of America National Honors Society.
Porter volunteers for Camp Invention and Cancer Kids. She is involved in The Challenge Program and BotsIQ, and served as a student school board representative.
She was selected as Rotary Student of the Month, Charthene Club Girl of the Month, and Charthene Club Girl of the Year.
Porter directed the spring musical for three years. She was a four-time letterman on the girls volleyball team, and an all-section track and field athete, earning two letters. Porter also was awarded the WPIAL’s James Collins Scholar/Athlete Scholarship.
Porter plans to attend Washington & Jefferson College to major in biochemistry, then will attend medical school to pursue a career in anesthesiology.
Zanardini is the daughter of Carl and Lydia Zanardini of Stockdale.
Among her accomplishments, Zanardini was named Charthene Club Girl of the Month and Rotary Club Student of the Month
She is a recipient of the Italian American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County Scholarship and received the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award.
Zanardini is a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club and REACH, and is president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the executive committee of the Academic League, and was a member of the Drafting Club and BotsIQ.
She participated in Hometown High Q and served as a Camp Invention intern.
She plans to attend Penn State University to obtain a degree in psychology.