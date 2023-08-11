CHARLEROI – Council voted Wednesday to advertise for a new borough manager to replace Matt Staniszewski, who was fired last month.
The motion passed by a 3-2 vote, with Larry Celaschi, Paul Pivovarnik and Joe Smith voting in favor, and Nancy Ellis and Jerry Jericho dissenting. Council President Frank Paterra and Councilman Randy DiPiazza were not in attendance.
Applications will be accepted until the end of business Aug. 28.
Jericho actually made the original motion to advertise for the position, but then withdrew his motion. He has said he would like the borough to see if the state Department of Community and Economic Development could help in the search, as it did in hiring Staniszewski’s predecessor, Joe Manning.
“Why wouldn’t we want an outside agency to try to help us?” Jericho asked. “I’’m trying to make this non-political and (not allow) people to say it’s hand-picked.”
Staniszewski was fired July 12 after a little more than a year on the job. Staniszewski filed suit against the borough, claiming breach of contract and violation of the state’s Sunshine Act and his due process rights. He is seeking a hearing in the Washington County Court of Common Pleas to receive back pay as well as legal fees.
Attorney Mark Stopperich, who sat in the solicitor’s chair Wednesday, said there has been no settlement in the matter yet.
“There’s been an effort to try to resolve this in the best interest of the borough,” he said.
Staniszewski was suspended without pay from his $65,000-a-year job on June 14 for what council termed “disrespectful” behavior. He was eligible to return to work June 26, but never did.
Council also voted 5-0 Wednesday to present $100,000 each to the Charleroi Regional Police Department and the Charleroi Fire Department. The donations will be made after the borough receives the first payment installment from the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC) purchase of the borough sewer lines.
The money for the police department will go toward two new vehicles, and the fire department will use the money to pay off truck loans.
Celaschi said the police department is in desperate need of new vehicles, having a fleet that includes two 2008 models.
“No police officer should be driving around in a 2008 vehicle, trying to go on high-speed call,” he said. “It’s unacceptable that we have such an aging fleet. We need to take drastic measures to improve that fleet of vehicles and put these police officers behind the wheel of a safe and efficient vehicle.”
Celaschi said there are two available vehicles that can be had for $107,000.
Mayor Gregg Doerfler said the time for a deal is now since police vehicles are tough to find.
“We have a chance to get two right now and (if) we let these slide, we’re still going to be driving 2008s,” he said.
Jericho and Pivovarnik expressed concern the dealership would not hold the vehicles for the borough until the payment is received.
Celaschi said Chad Zelinsky, police department chief, would work to come up with a deal with the dealership.
Representatives from North Charleroi and Speers, communities the department also serves, were in attendance Wednesday, as those boroughs were asked about possibly sharing some of the cost of the new vehicles.
North Charleroi Council President Fred Schwalb said his council is receptive to the idea, while Speers Mayor Tim Herd said the matter would have to be brought before council for discussion.
