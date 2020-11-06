A Charleroi teenager was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County Court to serve up to 23 months in prison for his role in the severe assaults of three local residents in June.
Marquise Jones, 17, of Lower Meadow Avenue, also was sentenced by Judge Gary Gilman to serve probation for two years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, court records show.
Brothers David and Mark Richards and Melissa Huber told Charleroi Regional police they were attacked by Jones and others about 10 p.m. June 24 in the 400 block of 10th Street. The attack followed complaints from the victims that their attackers were setting off fireworks too close to one of their cars, charging documents state.
The victims suffered severe head injuries, police said.
Jones was certified as an adult in the case. The other charges he faced, including obstructing a roadway and conspiracy, were not prosecuted.
The others who were charged in the case are awaiting trial, online court records show. They are Erik Spaziani, 25, Morris Jones, 18, Danielle Rainey, 41, and Cidney Straight, 18, all of Charleroi.