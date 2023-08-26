Charleroi backpack

Courtesy of Nancy Ellis

Fourth Street Foods donated about $1,500 worth of backpacks and school supplies for use by the immigrant children of the employees of the agencies that work for Fourth Street foods and other children in need at the Charleroi Elementary Center. From left, Charleroi School District employees Kristy Hepple and Barb Black, along with Nancy Ellis, representing Fourth Street Foods, Melissa Koteles and Von Libengood pack backpacks and school supplies.

