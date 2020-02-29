news3.JPG

CHARLEROI – Instagram helped to delete an account linked to Charleroi Area students after the district complained about its inappropriate content.

In a letter to parents, district Superintendent Edward Zelich said students had previously been disciplined over videos that later appeared on the “fight club” page, as was the person who created the account.

“Clearly preventing school threats and violence is better than reacting to them,” Zelich stated in the letter.

The account was created Wednesday and district officials were able to identify who was responsible for it the following afternoon.

“There were no threats to any students,” said district solicitor Todd Pappasergi. “It was completely inappropriate because it was showing violence both in the school and in the community.”

There were five videos on the profile and three of them depicted incidents on school property, Pappasergi said.

He said the Instagram account was brought to the district’s attention by someone from the community.

“We have to work together with parents, teachers and the community at large,” Pappasergi said. “We can’t be everywhere all of the time.”

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

