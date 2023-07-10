Charleroi Community Day, scheduled for July 2 but canceled due to weather, has been rescheduled for July 23.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Sixth Street and McKean Avenue parking lot with a rescheduled lineup.
One of the featured events is a fireworks display by B&D Fireworks of Monessen.
Performances at the Penn Highlands Healthcare Magic City main stage will kick off at 2 p.m. with Part-Time Cowboys, who are slated to play until 4. Casanova and the Divas are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., and Six Gun Sally, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
DJ Galiffa, the official pre-game DJ for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will play between musical acts.
The Hallelujah Praise Team is scheduled to perform at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Mon Valley Twirling Corps at 1:30 p.m. Sound will be provided by Alchemy Audio Productions.
Activities will include Kids Touch a Truck from 2 to 4 p.m., face painting from 3 to 6, and bounce houses will also be available.
A number of food vendors will attend, including Perked Up Cafe, Washington Winery, Armando’s Pizza, Club Serenity, Christina’s Cakes, Forlini’s Kitchen, The Steel Plate, Sunny’s Shaved Ice and Homemade Pierogies and Worldwide Eatz.
