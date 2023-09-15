CHARLEROI SIGN

Observer-Reporter

A sign is shown before entering the Borough of Charleroi.

CHARLEROI – Charleroi’s council president directed the borough solicitor to attempt to “go after” the Philadelphia law firm Obermayer, Rebmann, Maxwell & Hippel concerning an invoice for $34,486 at Wednesday’s meeting.

Council hired the firm to handle matters concerning the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC). However, an agreement was reached between council and ABC, and council terminated its services with the firm June 28. The agreement involved ABC purchasing the sanitary sewage collection system, sewer lines and all sewer property for $3.75 million.

