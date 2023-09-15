CHARLEROI – Charleroi’s council president directed the borough solicitor to attempt to “go after” the Philadelphia law firm Obermayer, Rebmann, Maxwell & Hippel concerning an invoice for $34,486 at Wednesday’s meeting.
Council hired the firm to handle matters concerning the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC). However, an agreement was reached between council and ABC, and council terminated its services with the firm June 28. The agreement involved ABC purchasing the sanitary sewage collection system, sewer lines and all sewer property for $3.75 million.
In June, council voted to pay the firm $53,605. The invoice for $34,486 has yet to be paid and was excluded when council voted to pay the bills in July.
Council President Frank Paterra told solicitor Sean Logue to address the bill with the firm. “I’d like you to really fight for us. Do what you can for us.”
Also Wednesday, Councilman Larry Celaschi encouraged residents to attend Charleroi Regional Police Department board meetings to voice their concerns, as opposed to doing so on social media.
“Social media can be very destructive and create a lot of drama,” said Celaschi, vice chairman of the regional police board. “We have a police board meeting the third Thursday of every month. For all of the social media posts that are out there that get stirred into the community, we have nobody that comes to the regional police board meetings that sits in that audience.”
The regional force covers Charleroi, North Charleroi and Speers. The board is comprised of three representatives from Charleroi and two each from the other two communities. It was expressed Wednesday that might not be a fair representation since Charleroi covers 60% of the funding for the department.
“People don’t come to these meetings because the board hasn’t been redone and it’s been the Speers and North Charleroi show for the past six years,” said Councilman Randy DiPiazza. “It’s time for a reorganization of that board.”
Councilman Paul Pivovarnik said an expansion of the police department to other communities is necessary to help cover expenses, but some members of council said other communities have passed on the opportunity.
“This has not grown like we expected,” DiPiazza said.
The next meeting of the regional police board is 6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Charleroi Borough Building.
Also, council voted to hire United Code Consultants for code enforcement matters on an interim basis at a rate of $65 an hour.
Council unanimously approved changing the name of Woodland Avenue Playground to Robert Whiten Sr. Park. Whiten was the past chief of the Charleroi Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.