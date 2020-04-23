A local businessman’s $800 donation to support struggling families ballooned to $3,100 after the teachers and counselors added to the effort in the Charleroi Area School District.
The money was used to purchase $100 gift cards at a grocery store, district Superintendent Edward Zelich said.
“While teachers are working remotely, they are very concerned with the needs of their students and could not wait to lend a hand,” Zelich said.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Champion for Cougars fund can contact assistant high school principal Amy Nelson at anelson@charleroisd.org. Donations can be mailed to: Charleroi Area School District, 125 Fecsen Drive, Charleroi, Pa., 15022, in care of the fund.