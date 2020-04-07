CHARLEROI - A Charleroi Regional police officer was suspended last week after the department learned he was under investigation by state police in a drug case.
William Michael Gardner, 39, of Fayette City, was expected to be arraigned this afternoon on charges of drug possession, obstruction, theft from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, misappropriation of government property and receiving stolen property, online court records show.
Todd Pappasergi, the department's solicitor, said Gardner was suspended with pay pending an internal investigation into the charges. He declined further comment on the case.