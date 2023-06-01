Charges have been filed against a homeless man who was shot by a Charleroi business owner who encountered him in his shop last week while opening for the day.
Tony Terral Troutman, 20, whose last-known address was California, faces a felony of criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor of terroristic threats. Court records list Troutman as being homeless.
According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of May 25, Troutman broke into Pet Boutique at 513 McKean Ave. through a second-story window. Police said the only way to access the window was to climb a fire escape two buildings over, and cross over rooftops.
Daniel Johnson, the owner of Pet Boutique, told police that he heard a commotion upstairs soon after arriving at the store. He followed the noise and discovered Troutman in a third-floor bathroom, according to the complaint.
Troutman refused to come out of the bathroom, the complaint states, and Johnson warned him that he had a gun. Troutman allegedly responded that he, too, was armed.
Police said Johnson then shot through the door, striking the intruder. Troutman then tried to climb through the window, but fell backwards and told Johnson, “I’m done. I’m not going anywhere,” court paperwork states.
Troutman was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. Police interviewed him at the hospital, and he allegedly admitted to breaking into the building.
Police did not disclose the nature of Troutman’s injury.
According to online court records, Troutman has not been arraigned on the charges and a preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.
Johnson declined comment Wednesday when contacted by phone.
