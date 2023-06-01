Pet Boutique

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after being accused of breaking into the Pet Boutique in Charleroi last week.

 Jon Andreassi

Charges have been filed against a homeless man who was shot by a Charleroi business owner who encountered him in his shop last week while opening for the day.

Tony Terral Troutman, 20, whose last-known address was California, faces a felony of criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor of terroristic threats. Court records list Troutman as being homeless.

