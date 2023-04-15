Charleroi police arrested a man Thursday night on a felony robbery charge after he was accused of stealing a woman’s phone after she called police to report him for another crime.
Jordany Joseph, 32, also faces a misdemeanor of theft. District Judge Joshua Kanalis denied Joseph bond following his arraignment Thursday.
According to online court records, Joseph has no physical address and has fled to Canada on three previous occasions.
Police were called to the 700 block of Washington Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. The woman, who required a translator, told 911 dispatchers that when she had tried to call police earlier, Joseph forcibly took her cellphone, according to court records.
Police found the woman’s phone in Joseph’s possession, the complaint states. The woman’s allegation of another crime was mentioned in the complaint but no other charges were filed against Joseph.
Joseph is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:45 a.m. April 20.
