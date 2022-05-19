In partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of Washington County, Charleroi Borough is offering up to $24,500 each for eligible rehabilitation and repairs to eligible homeowners.
The funding is offered as a deferred loan at 0% interest and can be unconditionally forgiven at a rate of 10% of the loan amount each year if the individual continues to own and occupy the property for 10 years after the loan is made.
No monthly payments are required, but the principal amount of the loan would become due and payable to Washington County when the property is sold.
Eligible homeowners must meet certain criteria, including occupying the residence within Washington County, meeting certain income requirements, being current with property taxes, having no municipal, state, or federal liens or monies owed to the same, and having a home value, after rehabilitation, that does not exceed $176,000 based on assessed value (which is subject to change without notice).
To date, there is no waiting list for Charleroi residents.
Copies of the application and guidelines are available on the borough’s website as well as at the municipal building.
For more information, contact Matthew Staniszewski, borough manager, at 724-483-6011.