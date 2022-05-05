A mother and daughter from Charleroi were jailed Tuesday after being accused of coercing an assault victim to drop charges in a criminal case.
Julia Hall, 29, of 115 Meadows Ave., was originally arrested in January after she was accused of stabbing her brother, Tyler Hall, and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Vernet, according to court records.
Charges associated with the assault were dropped, “due to his lack of cooperation at the preliminary hearing,” the criminal complaint states, while other assault charges were held for court.
Bail for Hall had been reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 following a February hearing. Common Pleas Judge Brandon Neuman also issued an order of no contact, direct or indirect, between Julia Hall and Vernet.
Police said Julia Hall, in March, placed phone calls from the Washington County jail to her mother, Rosalie Hudock, directing her to have Vernet change her phone number so she could not be contacted by “them.” Police believe “them” refers to law enforcement.
Hudock, 58, of 410 Fifth St., subsequently was also charged in the case. Hall and Hudock each face a felony of witness intimidation and a misdemeanor of contempt for violation of an order or agreement.
Vernet signed an affidavit on March 8 indicating she did not wish to pursue charges against Hall.
Earlier this month, county detectives interviewed Vernet. She said that Lane Turturice, Hall’s attorney, contacted her to discuss dropping the charges. He allegedly told her that she would receive $500 for her injuries, court paperwork states.
According to court records, Vernet told police she felt pressured to sign the document. Hudock gave Vernet the affidavit to sign, according to the criminal complaint.
Turturice told police that Vernet ultimately received $1,500 for her injuries.
District Judge Eric Porter sent both Hall and Hudock to the Washington County jail. Hall was denied bail due to violating her bond agreement, according to court records. Porter set Hudock’s bond at $250,000.
Both are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. May 12.