Three school districts – Charleroi Area, Bentworth and Monessen – closed all or some school buildings on Thursday, in response to a threat of violence on the Charleroi campus.
After an investigation by state police in Washington and Belle Vernon, and Charleroi police, the threat – that students from Monessen School District reportedly were going to initiate a school shooting on the Charleroi campus – was determined not to be credible.
The person who reported the alleged incident indicated a student who lives in Bentworth School District, but does not attend that district, also was involved.
Safe2Say is a school safety tool run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General as a youth violence prevention program. It allows youths and adults to report tips about people who may be a threat to themselves or others before it is too late.
Charleroi Area School District switched to virtual learning after it was notified of the Safe2Say alert.
Monessen School District also pivoted to remote instruction.
At Bentworth, classes were canceled for students in the high school and elementary school, which are adjacent. Bentworth Middle School remained open.
Bentworth School District Superintendent Scott Martin said he canceled classes at the high school and elementary school as a precaution while police investigated the incident.
“We were on the peripheral. No threat had been made toward Bentworth students or staff. The threat was made toward Charleroi, but I thought it would be prudent to close the high school and elementary school to be cautious and give the troopers and Charleroi police time to investigate, and since a Bentworth student was mentioned,” Martin said.