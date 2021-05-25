handcuffs
CHARLEROI – Two Charleroi men are being held on attempted homicide and related charges over accusations they beat a man on the head numerous times with wooden sticks early Monday.

District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent the suspects, Antonio Rohaz Gonzalas, 33, and Jose Manuel Garcia-Hernandez, 24, to Washington County jail, each on $500,000 bond, court records show.

The men were arrested at their residence at 101 Lincoln Ave., where officers found sticks in their bedrooms, one of which appeared to be a table leg with blood stains, police stated in the affidavit.

A witness told Charleroi Regional police that Garcia-Hernandez chased the victim, Miguel Chacon, about 2:15 a.m. while hitting him in the head with a stick until Chacon collapsed at the door to a Sunoco station at 94 Fallowfield Ave.

Gonzalas then arrived and allegedly kicked and also struck Chacon in the head with a stick.

Chacon, who also lives in Charleroi, was flown by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Police did not know his condition Monday afternoon.

Both suspects are also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of a crime, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct.

