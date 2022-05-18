State police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Charleroi man who is accused of assaulting a man with a glass bottle at a bar in Fayette County.

Charles Geoffrey Douglas, 28, of 213 McKean Ave., faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault.

According to court records, police were dispatched to the Clover Leaf Bar on Perry Road in Perry Township on Saturday at about 1:15 a.m.

Ron Bailey told police that Douglas got angry with him for no reason and struck him multiple times with a beer bottle. Police said Douglas hit him in the face, chest and arm, cutting him in several places.

Douglas fled the scene before police arrived.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In