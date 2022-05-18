State police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Charleroi man who is accused of assaulting a man with a glass bottle at a bar in Fayette County.
Charles Geoffrey Douglas, 28, of 213 McKean Ave., faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault.
According to court records, police were dispatched to the Clover Leaf Bar on Perry Road in Perry Township on Saturday at about 1:15 a.m.
Ron Bailey told police that Douglas got angry with him for no reason and struck him multiple times with a beer bottle. Police said Douglas hit him in the face, chest and arm, cutting him in several places.
Douglas fled the scene before police arrived.