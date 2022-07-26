Gavel

A Charleroi man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to receiving images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Joey Leroy Barton, 51, engaged in an online conversation with a minor via Facebook between March 28, 2019, and April 11, 2019. He received images from the minor, according to the release.

