A Charleroi man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to receiving images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Joey Leroy Barton, 51, engaged in an online conversation with a minor via Facebook between March 28, 2019, and April 11, 2019. He received images from the minor, according to the release.
Barton pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving child sexual abuse materials before Judge William Stickman IV in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Barton faces up to 80 years in prison, an $80,000 fine or both.
