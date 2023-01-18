A man from Charleroi was killed in Dauphin County Sunday when his tractor-trailer went off the road and caught fire.
Greg Stupar, 49, was declared dead at the scene, as was a passenger, whom state police have not yet identified.
According to police, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Stupar went through a guide rail on Interstate 83 northbound in Lower Swatara Township.
Police said the vehicle slid down an embankment along the road’s right shoulder before it caught fire.
State police continue to investigate the accident.
