A Charleroi man was arrested Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old.
Dayshawn Boston, 18, faces felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and misdemeanors of indecent assault and indecent exposure.
According to the criminal complaint, Charleroi Regional Police were contacted by the child’s mother about an incident that occurred at Boston’s home in the 400 block of Crest Ave. Boston inappropriately touched the child, court documents state.
His mother told police he had confessed to another incident that occurred last year.
The child described the abuse in an interview with investigators. Police served a search warrant at Boston’s home in December.
According to the complaint, Boston confessed to the assault and told police, “I’m ready for my punishment.”
Boston was arraigned Wednesday night before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 9.
