A Charleroi man has been indicted in federal court on charges of production and attempted production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady Thursday announced the five-count indictment, returned on June 3, against Joey Leroy Barton, 49, the sole defendant.
According to the indictment, from Feb. 18, 2019, until about Nov. 10, 2019, Barton coerced and induced a child victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.
On March 28, 2019, and April 10, 2019, Barton allegedly received digital images depicting the sexual exploitation of the minor.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than life in prison, a fine of $1,250,000 or both, based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.