A Charleroi man died Monday morning after jumping from one of the Joe Montana Bridges on Route 43 in Union Township.
The Washington County Coroner's office said Dominic Salvio, 25, was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m., but officials are unsure of what time Salvio jumped.
Salvio jumped from the southbound span of the Joe Montana Bridge near mile marker 45, according to the coroner's office.
His body was found at the intersection of Route 88 and Ginger Hill Road.
State police, Finleyville Volunteer Fire Department and Southwest Regional EMS responded to the scene.
State police are investigating.