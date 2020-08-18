CHARLEROI – A Charleroi man was arrested Saturday on charges he tried to rob a Mon Valley convenience store clerk at gunpoint in January.
Police used DNA found on a mask used in the robbery at a Sunoco in Charleroi to link William Robert Curcio, 23, to the crime, court records show.
Police were called to the business at 101 First St. shortly after midnight Jan. 18 after the clerk reported the crime.
The clerk told Charleroi Regional police a man wearing a red and black mask pointed a gun at him and demanded all of the money in the store.
Curcio and an unnamed accomplice ran from the store after the clerk pushed a button behind the counter, making a buzz sound that apparently led the robbers to think he tripped an alarm, charging documents state.
Police followed footprints in snow, finding the mask, which was submitted to the state police crime lab.
Curcio voluntarily submitted a DNA sample to officers June 17, police said.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Friday for Curcio’s arrest on charges of robbery, making terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of a crime, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 set Saturday by District Judge Gary Havelka.