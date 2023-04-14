A Washington County man has been arrested in the 2020 killing of a Uniontown teenager.
Micha Allen Craig, 22, of Charleroi was one of three charged in the Sept. 4, 2020 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Kaii McCargo, 19. The Uniontown man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Evans Street in Uniontown when he was killed, according to Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower.
In addition to Craig, Uniontown police also filed homicide charges against Devyon Dennis, 17, and Malik Belt, 20, both of Uniontown. Dennis is being charged as an adult. Bower said Thursday that Craig and Dennis are currently in police custody. There is active warrant for Belt’s arrest.
According to the criminal complaints, Issac Michaux, the driver of the vehicle McCargo was sitting in, told police that after he parked on Evans Street, a car pulled up beside him and multiple people started shooting toward his vehicle.
Michaux was able to avoid gunfire by rolling out of the vehicle. Police arrived to find McCargo dead at the scene. According to the complaint, he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
An unidentified witness told investigators that Craig, Dennis and Belt came to their residence following the shooting and were all in possession of guns. According to the complaint, cellphone records showed that Craig was in Uniontown at the time of the shooting.
Police said a video on Craig’s phone showed the three driving on Route 40 into Uniontown that night.
Craig allegedly told the witness that there had been an incident and someone had been shot.
A second unidentified witness told police that Dennis had confessed to the shooting. According to the complaint, Dennis told them that he, Craig and Belt were present for the shooting. He also identified Belt and Craig as the ones who shot at McCargo.
Police said that Dennis told a third unidentified witness something to the effect of, “Sorry your name was thrown into this. It was me and Belt that did that (expletive).”
Bower said he is contemplating seeking the death penalty against the trio, all of whom also face felony charges of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment.
