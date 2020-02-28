CHARLEROI – A Charleroi man was arrested by state police Wednesday during a drug raid on his residence that produced crack and money.
The state police drug law Western section descended on the 810 Shady Ave. residence of Christopher Lee Roberts about 6 a.m. armed with a search warrant signed by Washington County Judge Michael J. Lucas, court records show.
Police said a 14-year-old was found in an upstairs basement in the same location of some of the evidence.
Seized during the raid were 40 grams of the drug, bulk cash, scales and an “owe sheet.”
Police charged Roberts, 32, with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.
District Judge Mark Wilson released him on $10,000 unsecured bond.