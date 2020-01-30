CHARLEROI – Charleroi Area School District briefly locked down its campus Tuesday after a woman who lived nearby allegedly struck her boyfriend in the mouth with pliers and fled.
The decision to lock down the schools was made after state police were summoned to 7 Raymond St., Fallowfield Township, about 10 a.m. to investigate a report of a shirtless man acting strangely in the middle of the road, court records show.
When troopers arrived they found Stevie Ray Slavik bleeding and being treated in an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital after telling police his girlfriend hit him in the mouth with a wrench.
Police found the girlfriend, Crystal Marie Lewis, 27, at her family’s residence in the 800 block of McClintock Avenue in Washington Township, Fayette County, charging documents indicate.
Lewis told police she threw pliers at Slavik because he wouldn’t allow her to leave the garage, but the tool struck and broke a window behind him.
She said she threw pliers again, striking him in the mouth, and was able to leave, police said in the affidavit.
Police charged Lewis with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She is free on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.