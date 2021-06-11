20210611_loc_joe manning.jpg

CHARLEROI – A Washington councilman will take on a new role this month as borough manager in Charleroi.

Charleroi Council Wednesday approved a three-year contract with Joe Manning to serve in that position with a salary of $60,000 a year, Manning said.

He said he will take direction from the mayor and council as to “what they want to prioritize.”

The position was recommended by the state Department of Community and Economic Development during its early intervention with the borough for it to avoid a financial crisis, Manning said. The state is expected to pay a portion of Manning’s salary.

The borough manager is expected to ease the workload of the borough clerk after he begins the job Tuesday, he said.

Manning, 59, who is finishing his third four-year term on Washington Council, said he will not be on the ballot in November after previously indicating he planned to run as an independent. He’s also a former city firefighter.

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

