CHARLEROI – Charleroi council appointed special counsel to handle negotiations for the possible sale of the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC).

Council voted 4-3 Wednesday to authorize Solicitor Sean Logue to enter a final agreement with Thomas Wyatt of Obermayer, Rebmann Maxwell and Hippel to handle ABC matters.

