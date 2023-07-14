CHARLEROI – Council voted Wednesday to terminate Matt Staniszewski as borough manager after a little more than a year on the job, and also rejected a proposed separation agreement with the former employee.
The vote to fire Staniszewski was approved by each of the six council members in attendance. President Frank Paterra was absent.
Before the action to terminate was taken, council voted 5-1 to reject a separation agreement that called for Staniszewski to receive four months of wages and benefits and $4,000 for his legal fees. It also would have required the borough to provide the former employee with a positive written recommendation and preclude the borough from contesting an application for unemployment compensation.
Solicitor Sean Logue, who has represented Staniszewski in previous legal matters, said he has been meeting about the agreement with an unnamed attorney whom Logue said Staniszewski hired in recent weeks. Logue recommended council approve the agreement, saying it would be cheaper for the borough.
Councilman Larry Celaschi, who was the lone dissenter on the motion, said, “Not following the solicitor’s advice, that could raise a red flag with our insurance company for professional liability insurance.”
Councilman Jerry Jericho disagreed.
“I don’t get it that because of his conduct we would have to pay to fight ourselves,” said Councilman Jerry Jericho. “If he wants to go to court and put it out in the public, then let it be.”
Staniszewski, who was not present Wednesday, reached out to the newspaper later and stated that he has hired legal representation to “address the improper actions of council and the solicitor.” He noted that the court complaint already is prepared.
“I will not allow for them to disenfranchise more individuals or make false statements or accusations about me or others,” Staniszewski said. “They are already attempting a smear campaign, which I will not tolerate whatsoever and will follow through.”
Residents in attendance Wednesday were outspoken about Staniszewski’s tenure with the borough.
“The guy did a terrible job,” said resident Dave DiPiazza. “Public relations was terrible. ... I never met somebody in a public position who was ever so rude.”
Staniszewski was suspended for 10 days without pay at the June 14 meeting for “disrespectful behavior.” At the time, Paterra said Staniszewski was disrespectful to residents at the June 7 council meeting. At that meeting, Staniszewski was seen banging his fist on the table at times, and, when asked, refused to apologize to a woman who addressed council.
He was eligible to return to work June 26 but never did.
After the proposed agreement was rejected, Logue recommended a Loudermill hearing to end the disciplinary process. A Loudermill hearing is held to allow an employee the opportunity to offer their side of the story before disciplinary action is taken.
“An argument could be made that he’s entitled to due process,” Logue said.
Jericho, who made the motion to fire Staniszewski, said Staniszewski was an at-will employee and not entitled to a hearing.
Jericho explained why he was rejecting Logue’s advice on the settlement.
“You’ve led us down the wrong road quite a few times,” Jericho said to Logue. “My confidence is shot with you and your advice.”
Staniszewski was hired in May 2022 with a three-year contract that called for a $65,000 salary the first year, and cost of living increases in each of the next two years.
