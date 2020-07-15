Charleroi firefighters rescued a dog from a second-story windowsill in Speers Monday evening.
Fire Chief Bob Whiten Jr. said the small, black-haired dog had pushed the air conditioner far enough out the window that it was on a tilt, before the dog snuck around it and out onto a brick windowsill at 312 Lillian St., a three-story apartment building.
“One of the neighbors called and said the dog was stuck on a ledge that was not even six inches wide,” he said. “I’m surprised the air conditioner didn’t fall out.”
As the ledge wasn’t wide enough for the dog to even turn around, it couldn’t get back into the apartment, Whiten said. It was about 20 feet above the ground, he said.
“It was starting to panic because it was jumping around,” Whiten said.
While a firefighter stood at the ready below the window in case the dog jumped, another climbed up a ladder and brought the dog down safely.
“The dog didn’t bite or bark or anything,” Whiten said.
They put the air conditioner back in the window, and a neighbor took care of the dog because the owner wasn’t home at the time.
“We’re just happy to be able to help out a neighbor and that the dog wasn’t hurt,” Whiten said. “It makes everybody feel good.”