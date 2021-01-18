CHARLEROI – The emergency medical call sounded at 10:30 a.m Wednesday and Charleroi’s paid fire truck driver was at the station and on scene saving a life in two minutes.
Capt. Matt Prentice encountered a woman trying to perform CPR on a man in a car at Third Street and Crest Avenue who was suffering an unknown type of medical problem, borough fire Chief Bob Whiten said.
“We made a save. It was out in the middle of the street,” Whiten said.
Prentice, assisted by firefighters Bekah Johnston and Steve Anderson, got the 42-year-old man out of the car and resuscitated him.
“I’m doing my job,” Prentice said.
The man’s identity was not revealed.
The call came the same day borough council renewed Prentice’s employment contract, Whiten said.
Whiten said Prentice has held the job for three years, that some people think “he just sits there waiting for the fire whistle to blow.”