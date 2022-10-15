A Charleroi man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to more than 15 years in prison for selling cocaine.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, police executed a search warrant at Keith McCrae’s home in March 2021. Authorities found about 34 grams of cocaine on McCrae’s person, the release states. The search also turned up $3,300 and multiple cellphones.
