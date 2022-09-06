A Charleroi man driving a dirt bike was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a train.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, Charleroi's police and fire departments were called to the scene at Fifth Street Crossing just before noon.
James Gaito, 36, was declared dead at about 1:20 p.m. at the scene of the accident, according to a report from the Washington County coroner's office.
The train was owned by Norfolk Southern. According to state police, the train operator was not injured.
Gaito's specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation, according to the coroner.
Rostraver EMS also responded to the accident. Norfolk Southern Police and state police are investigating.
