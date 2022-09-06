Train collision

Investigators work at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-dirt bike collision in Charleroi.

A Charleroi man driving a dirt bike was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a train.

According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, Charleroi's police and fire departments were called to the scene at Fifth Street Crossing just before noon.

