CHARLEROI – A standing-room-only crowd showed up for Wednesday’s Charleroi council meeting to voice their concerns over the borough’s proposal to dissolve the community’s water and sewer authority in an effort to generate revenue.

Supporters of ABC carrying signs gathered outside well before the start of the meeting, which was moved to the larger community room to accommodate the crowd. After listening to nearly three hours of comments, council decided to delay the planned first reading of the proposed ordinance and took no action.

