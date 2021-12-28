A Charleroi couple will head to trial on charges they killed their infant son and hid his body behind their bedroom wall.
Alan Wayne Hollis, 27, and Kylie Lynn Wilt, 25, both of 710 Lookout Ave., appeared before District Judge Eric Porter Monday morning at Washington County Courthouse for their preliminary hearing.
Charleroi Regional police discovered the baby’s body Nov. 4 following a wellness check. The child was identified as Archer Hollis at Monday’s hearing.
Archer allegedly died while the couple was living at 1005 Upper Crest Ave. in Charleroi. County detectives testified in both Wilt’s and Hollis’ version of events, the body was wrapped in blankets and placed in a plastic crate.
They brought the crate with them to Lookout Avenue. Police would find the infant’s body in the crate in a cubbie hole next to the couple’s bed, which they had installed dry wall in front of.
District Attorney Jason Walsh presented multiple pictures of the cubbie hole and the crate Archer’s remains were kept in. Written on top of the crate was a message: “I love you – Alan.”
Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco testified the remains were, “extremely decomposed.”
Warco said the body was sent to a forensic pathologist who determined that Archer had suffered multiple rib fractures while he was still alive. The fractures were in various stages of healing.
Warco testified a cause of death has not yet been determined.
Wilt and Hollis changed their stories about what had happened to Archer following their initial interviews with police, according to multiple detectives who testified.
Chief County Detective Kiprian Yarosh said Hollis claimed he had not seen the child since February 2021, and was not staying at their apartment on Lookout Avenue.
Wilt told police she discovered Archer’s body in a swing in the bathroom in February. She claimed he had died of sudden infant death syndrome.
County Detective Frank Mysza testified in a second interview Nov. 5, “everything changed” in Wilt’s story.
She then claimed Hollis was taking care of Archer after he came down with a cough. Wilt told police she did not see her child for seven to 10 days, and would eventually discover him in the bathroom at Upper Crest Avenue.
Mysza said Nov. 10, Hollis amended his story and claimed he was aware Archer had died as early as December 2020, and that he was the one who discovered the body.
When they made the move to Lookout Avenue, Wilt said she put the crate in the back of the moving truck, while Hollis claimed Wilt rode with the crate in her lap.
Walsh presented numerous text messages exchanged between Hollis and Wilt between September and November of last year. In the messages, they both referred to Archer in vulgar terms, and complained they could not get him to stop crying.
In one message, Wilt allegedly wrote, “Dude, what the (expletive) is his (expletive) problem. I’m about to snap his (expletive) neck.”
In a February text, Hollis made a reference to to Wilt “crushing” Archer.
Dennis Popojas, who represented Hollis, and Katherine Bacher, who represented Wilt, at the hearing, both argued the charges should be dismissed as there was no evidence either had been responsible for their son’s death.
Porter held all charges for court.
As he was led away from the courthouse, Alan said he was innocent and that he loved his son. Hollis remained silent as she was taken to a police car.
Hollis and Wilt also face felony charges of child endangerment and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanors for concealing the death of a child, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse.
Both are being held in Washington County jail. An arraignment date has not been scheduled.