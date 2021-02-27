A Charleroi couple is facing charges after allegedly selling crack out of their home earlier this month.
According to multiple criminal complaints, state police sent confidential informants on three separate occasions into the home of Krystal Renee Roberts, 35, and Christopher Lee Roberts, 33, at 810 Shady Ave.
During the first incident, Feb. 4, the complaint said that both Krystal and Christopher used a digital scale to weigh the cocaine and bag it before handing it to the informant, who paid for it with money provided to him by police.
Both Krystal and Christopher were each charged with two counts each of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.
Police used confidential informants in the same way Feb. 7 and 11 at the Roberts’ home, according to two separate complaints filed against Christopher. According to those complaints, the informant only exchanged money for cocaine with Christopher.
In each of those separate cases, Christopher was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.