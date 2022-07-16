Jeannine Motycki has resigned from Charleroi Council, citing health concerns and continued disagreements with some members of council.
“My doctor said that the stress of all of it is not good for what I have,” Motycki said Thursday. “My 100% main reason is due to health issues. I am in no way, shape or form dying. I have a debilitating health issue that makes it difficult for me to walk some days. I was given information by a health professional that stress attacks the disease.
“I’m not willing to not be able to be a normal functioning person because of the stress we have to deal with every single day, week and month (on council). That’s not what I signed up for. I signed up to help the community, try to make it better for everybody who lives here,” she said.
Motycki, who did not specify what type of health issue she’s suffering from, was elected to her second term in November and first joined council in January 2018.
She said a contributing factor to her resignation is that she feels there are members of council who don’t have the best interests of the borough at heart.
“I feel some have their own agendas and don’t care what the public thinks or how the public feels about things,” Motycki said. “You’re there for the community. You’re not there for yourself. I just don’t feel some of them are there for the community.”
Her resignation was accepted by a 4-2 vote at Wednesday’s council meeting. Casting yes votes were Council President Paul Pivovarnik, and council members Joe Smith, Larry Celaschi and Nancy Ellis. Voting no were council members Jerry Jericho and Cathy Diess.
“I was surprised and shocked by it. I didn’t have any advance notice,” Pivovarnik said Thursday. “She’ll be sadly missed. She’s been a resident of the community for a long time and she brought some good ideas to the table. She said she has some health issues. I wish her well in that endeavor.”
Those who may wish to fill the vacancy can submit a letter of interest until July 29. Letters should be sent to the borough building at 338 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, 15022. All candidates must be a resident of Charleroi.
Motycki said she will still be involved, but now it will be “just from the sidelines.”
“I would like more people to get involved,” Motycki said. “I would like more people to attend those meetings. I would like more people to do whatever they have to do to inform themselves, because they don’t know what’s going on.”