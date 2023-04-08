Charleroi council is expected to vote on two proposed ordinances next week and hold the first reading of another.
One of the ordinances being considered Wednesday would establish a volunteer service credit program to enact tax credits for members of the Charleroi Volunteer Fire Department to help with recruitment efforts.
Act 172 provides municipalities with the option to offer a real estate or earned income tax credit to active members of volunteer fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical service agencies if they meet certain service credit criteria established by the municipality.
The other ordinance expected to be voted upon deals with public participation at meetings. The proposed ordinance is based on regulations in Crawford County, which includes establishing time limits for those who speak (most municipalities limit the speaker to three minutes) and sets a time frame for public comment at each meeting.
“We wholeheartedly want to ensure voices are heard and provide the public with a plethora of opportunities to engage with elected and appointed officials,” borough manager Matt Staniszewski said. “We want healthy public debate, but the key word there is healthy. This is a far more civil way to accomplish the end game.”
Council President Frank Paterra said he welcomes civil discussion.
“What I don’t like is the hate and the vindictive things that people do,” he said at Wednesday’s council meeting. “We’re here to help the people. We’re not here to fight amongst each other. If we disagree on something, we can’t get personal about it.”
Charleroi currently permits audience members to speak only at the beginning of the meeting.
Mayor Gregg Doerfler said Wednesday that the public also should have time at the end of meeting to speak.
“After we’ve talked about everything if they have questions they can’t talk,” he said. “You can’t even get an answer out of anybody because public speaking is over.”
On the agenda for its first reading is a proposed ordinance that defines the roles of elected and administrative personnel, as well as committees.
“It’s clearly articulated as to what everybody’s role is and we’re not stepping on each other’s toes,” Staniszewski said.
