CHARLEROI – Frank Paterra became Charleroi’s council president earlier this month and intends to remain in the position.
Paterra’s residency was questioned at council’s Jan. 4 meeting, when he was selected to replace Paul Pivovarnik, who resigned from that post.
Paterra said he is staying with his son in Swissvale for now, but intends to return to his home in Charleroi.
“I live at 818 Oakland Ave. Even my paycheck says that,” Paterra said after Wednesday’s meeting. “I pay my taxes, which are up to date. I pay my garbage bill. I get my mail there.”
Paterra resigned from council in January 2022 for health reasons after being elected to a four-year term in November 2021 and then spent 5 1/2 months in a VA Hospital. His house in Charleroi was uninhabited during that time and is in need of repairs.
“Even if I put a new roof on my house, the old roof caused a mold situation where I’ve got to gut,” Paterra said, adding that work on the house is in progress. “I can’t move in until that happens. It’s still my house. I’m still under care, but that doesn’t mean I don’t live in Charleroi. I plan to move back in when it’s all done.”
Jeremy Hepple, the borough’s former code enforcement officer, offered assistance in getting Paterra’s house repaired.
“Amidst the public shaming last week on your behalf, I gathered a few gentlemen who are more than willing to help get your house back in order,” Hepple said. “I’m sure we can come up with some fundraising and some donations to get you moved in so everybody can just shush.”
“That is very kind of you,” Paterra responded. “I didn’t expect to get sick. I was dying, and the house was dying at the same time with the mold. I’m sorry it has become such an issue.”
The residency question was posed by Councilman Jerry Jericho at the last meeting. Jericho reiterated his stance Wednesday.
“I sympathize ... but the law is the law,” Jericho said. “You’re not living there. From here on, and even from before, I feel anything you vote on should be null and void. This will go farther and it could cause a lot of problems for Charleroi.”
Resident Nikki Sheppick also spoke out on the residency issue.
“I am sympathetic, but the law is pretty specific,” she said. “I would like to hear discussion from each of our elected officials and legal counsel regarding the matter.”
She then presented council with a copy of laws found in the Pennsylvania Borough Code.
Paterra returned to council in August to fill the vacancy created when Jeannine Motycki resigned. His term expires Jan. 2, 2024.
Councilman Larry Celaschi said Paterra will be able to finish his term no matter what challenges are made.
“Frank has every right to be sitting here as council president and a councilman,” Celaschi said. “You have the right to try to remove Councilman Paterra if that’s the route you choose to take. Everybody has the right to do so. Council President Paterra will be a councilman, today, tomorrow and for the remainder of his term.”
Also Wednesday, council tabled a motion to reopen the 2023 budget.
Councilwoman Nancy Ellis said reopening the budget can only take place in years following a municipal election, so it can’t be done this year.
In December, council approved a budget with a 3-mill tax increase, which would result in an increase of $12.25 per month for a borough resident whose home is assessed at $50,000 and the homeowner pays during the 2% discount period.
