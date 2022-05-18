CHARLEROI – Charleroi Borough Council approved a contract Monday for new borough manager Matthew Staniszewski.
Monday’s meeting was held after council voted May 11 to hire Staniszewski as borough manager but did not approve the contract, which was written by a third-party legal firm.
After much discussion, a three-year pact, effective May 11, was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Councilwoman Nancy Ellis voting no.
The contract calls for Staniszewski to receive a $65,000 salary the first year, with cost-of-living increases in the second and third year.
Among items discussed, along with salary, were the benefits package, vacation days and severance package. Staniszewski will receive 15 vacation days the first year as well as five personal days and five sick days.
Councilwoman Jeanine Motycki thought the starting salary should be $60,000, which was the starting salary for the previous borough manager, but was willing to go to $62,500.
“In my opinion, $65,000 is too much for the first year,” she said.
Councilwoman Cathy Diess, a member of the personnel committee, said a higher salary was warranted, citing his education, as well as his governmental and grant writing experience.
Ellis said the contract should be for one year, but she was willing to go to two years.
The borough will pay for Staniszewski’s benefits as per the contract. However, if he as to ever add a family member to the benefits package, he would have to contribute.
“In my opinion I really feel there should be a contribution,” Ellis said.
Staniszewski was the only person considered for the position.
A slight adjustment was made to the severance package. As originally drafted, the contract stated that if Staniszewski was terminated he would receive a lump sum cash payment equal to the remaining current contract terms in full, plus any accrued vacation and sick leave benefits.
That was changed to state that if terminated he would receive four months’ payment.
The borough manager position has been vacant since January.