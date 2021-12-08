The Charleroi Borough Council meeting scheduled for today has been postponed to 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
Council President Mark Alterici said he made the decision due to the potential absence of multiple council members. The main issue on the agenda is the 2022 budget, and Alterici hopes to have full participation of the seven-member council for a vote on the spending plan.
“There are some COVID-related issues and some other health issues,” Alterici said. “We were only going to have four people in the room. I didn’t really think it would be proper to pass it with that many members. We will postpone the meeting out of respect for people that couldn’t be there and out of respect for the community.”
The borough did close the borough building in recent weeks due to exposure to COVID-19.
A preliminary budget has been approved and it does not include a tax increase.
“I don’t foresee any reason to have one,” Alterici said.