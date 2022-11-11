CHARLEROI – As Charleroi council works toward developing a balanced budget for 2023, numerous options have been discussed to cut expenses, including the possible sale of the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC).

The first reading of a preliminary 2023 spending plan was held Wednesday. As it stands, revenues sit at about $3.1 million and expenses, $3.6 million, leaving a deficit of nearly $500,000. The tax rate on the preliminary budget is 15.85 mills, which reflects a 9-mill tax increase if the budget stands as is. One mill generates about $120,000 for the borough.

