CHARLEROI – Charleroi Borough’s code enforcement officer resigned, stating he was leaving because of three council members.
Jeremy Hepple turned in a handwritten letter addressed to council that said he was resigning as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, just three hours before the monthly council meeting.
“This letter is to inform you and the tax office that on this day 6/8/2022 at 3 p.m. I will no longer be the code enforcement officer for the Charleroi Boro,” the letter reads. “I would like to thank ‘most’ of council and all those I worked in the office with. As for the other three council members, if they would have put that much effort to better the town as they did in trying to fire me, this would be one of the best councils. I’m not leaving because of money, I’m leaving due to three council members and their poor attempts in getting me fired. I wish the Charleroi Council and the taxpayers the best of luck from here on out.”
When contacted Thursday, Hepple said the three council members to whom he was referring in the letter are Jeannine Motycki, Nancy Ellis and Jerry Jericho.
“I didn’t want to leave,” he said. “I asked numerous times to be left alone and it just didn’t happen.”
Hepple also said he has taken a position as code enforcement officer in Castle Shannon.
Council unanimously accepted Hepple’s resignation. Hepple, who is a volunteer firefighter in Charleroi, was hired as the borough’s code enforcement officer in May 2021.
Motycki denied trying to have Hepple fired.
“He said we’ve made several attempts to have him fired, which isn’t true,” Motycki said. “We brought two issues to his attention and I guess his interpretation was that we were trying to fire him, which was not true at all. I think he was in over his head.”
Borough Manager Matt Staniszewski said Hepple’s resignation was accepted “reluctantly.”
“He was a vital part of our operations,” Staniszewski said.
The position will be advertised so a replacement can be found as soon as possible.