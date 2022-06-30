Charleroi has a new emergency medical services provider.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Medical Services Inc. took over those duties. Mon Valley Emergency Medical Services had been the EMS provider for the borough for decades.
Matt Staniszewski, borough manager and chief operating officer, said the change comes amid growing concerns that included response times and staffing.
“We have great neighbors and mutual-aid agreements which ensured a continuum of service through recent predicaments,” he said. “Forward thinking, though, we need to make decisions that sustain and enhance public safety to support the future. Charleroi council and the administration put the taxpayers’ safety as a top priority, and (this) decision further supports those efforts.”
Staniszewski thanked Mon Valley EMS for the company’s many years of service to the municipality and looks forward to work with the new provider.
“Rostraver/West Newton EMS is well positioned with stations throughout the Mon Valley and the infrastructure to support the future,” he said. “This decision was not taken lightly, as many factors were considered.”
Rostraver/West Newton serves 18 communities with more than 12,000 calls between Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties. The EMS company has stations in Donora, North Belle Vernon, Roscoe, Rostraver, Sewickley, and West Newton.
Staniszewski added that the borough is working on a location in Charleroi.
“We are working with our engineers on an interim solution as we go through this transition to develop a more permanent location,” he said. “With that said, ambulatory services will be located within the municipality providing 24/7 coverage.”