Charleroi held its first Haitian Flag Day celebration last week.
The borough is one of the few in the state that has experienced a population increase in recent years, and is home to immigrants from 44 different countries, including Haiti, prompting the May 18 event.
Each year, Haitians throughout the world celebrate May 18 as Flag Day and their freedom from France dating to 1804.
The event featured free samples of Haitian food, music, drum bands, children performances, as well as a chance to learn Kompa, a traditional Haitian dance.
“According to web searches, Pittsburgh doesn’t even provide an exclusive event celebrating the Haitian heritage and culture despite Southwestern Pennsylvania being home to so many ethnicities,” said Matt Staniszewski, borough manager. “Our goal is to be a welcoming and one community appreciating and embracing new culture. It’s how we grow and learn.”
