Charleroi Area High School will graduate 103 seniors at its commencement at 7 p.m. June 9 at Myron Pottios Stadium, weather permitting.
Hannah Zyra will serve as valedictorian, and Emily Toth has been selected as salutatorian.
Zyra is the daughter of Deborah Zyra and Joseph Zyra, both of Monongahela.
Zyra is a member of the National Honor Society, and was the Charthene Club Girl of the Month for May. She was STEM Club treasurer; Interact Club president; and a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and the Student Council. She also served as a track and field score keeper.
After graduation, Zyra will attend Bucknell University, where she will major in cellular biology/biochemistry, and minor in Spanish.
Toth is the daughter of Troy and Collette Toth of Charleroi.
She was a recipient of the Challenge Program Award, and a member of the National Honor Society. She was the Charthene Club October Girl of the Month and Rotary Club April Student of the Month.
She served as Student Council secretary; Class of 2021 treasurer; National Honor Society historian; and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) 12th-grade representative. She was a member of the Interact Club, Chemistry Club, History Club, and Foreign Language Club.
After graduation, Toth plans to attend Penn State University, where she will study biochemistry.